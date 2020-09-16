COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court
THE following matters were finalised by magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, September 14:
- LEANNE CATHERINE EVERSON was convicted of common assault and two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from September 14, 2020. Everson was also ordered to perform 80 hours community service
- MICHAEL ROBERTS was convicted of drive with middle range PCA with a reading of 0.127, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. Roberts was sentenced to an intensive correction order for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for nine months.
- LACHLAN GOODWIN was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of 12 months from September 14, 2020.
- GREVILLE COREY NEIL CLOSE was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of drive with low range PCA and drive while licence suspended and was sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of 12 months from September 14, 2020.