Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
16th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following matters were finalised by magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, September 14:

  • LEANNE CATHERINE EVERSON was convicted of common assault and two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from September 14, 2020. Everson was also ordered to perform 80 hours community service
  • MICHAEL ROBERTS was convicted of drive with middle range PCA with a reading of 0.127, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. Roberts was sentenced to an intensive correction order for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for nine months.
  • LACHLAN GOODWIN was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of 12 months from September 14, 2020.
  • GREVILLE COREY NEIL CLOSE was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of drive with low range PCA and drive while licence suspended and was sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of 12 months from September 14, 2020.
clarence crime court briefs grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        Premium Content DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        News The former uni student was recruited to work on the ‘sophisticated’ operation by a Sydney-based crime gang.

        HSC students' unexpected surprise from extraordinary year

        Premium Content HSC students' unexpected surprise from extraordinary year

        News Working from home was the last thing these three HSC students thought they’d be...

        LIGHT ‘EM UP: Bold plan for Grafton’s beloved trees

        Premium Content LIGHT ‘EM UP: Bold plan for Grafton’s beloved trees

        Council News Jacaranda stimulus package aims to get people venturing out after dark.

        REVEALED: Top 10 rising stars in North Coast Football

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top 10 rising stars in North Coast Football

        Soccer The cream of Clarence and Coffs Coast football revealed, from star strikers to...