COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

THE following matters were heard before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, September 15:

• CLINTON JAMES WALKER was convicted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of common assault, three charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and enter enclosed land without a lawful excuse. Walker, 31, was sentenced to a 13 month intensive correction order which included 150 hours community service.

• JOHN DAVID ROSE made no appearance and was convicted in his absence of custody of a knife in a public place. He was ordered to pay a fine of $600.

• JAMES CARNEY made no appearance and was convicted in his absence of driver never licensed. He was ordered to pay a fine of $400

• JASON CONNELL made no appearance over charges of common assault and contravene prohibition/restriction in an AVO. The offences were proven in his absence and a warrant issued.

• COURTNEY WALKER made no appearance over a charge of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. The offence was proved in her absence and a warrant was issued.