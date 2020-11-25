Menu
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
24th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
THE following matters were finalised and outcomes recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, November 23:

  • GEORGIA O’NEIL was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but without proceeding to conviction was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for 12 months, expiring on November 22, 2021.
  • JOSHUA THOMAS PETCH DURRINGTON was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was disqualified from holding any driver’s licence for four months. The offender must hold an interlock driver's licence for the minimum period under Section 211(1)(b).

Durrington was also ordered to pay a $700 fine.

  • . LEE BERT WILLIAMS was convicted of two charges of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of seven months to be served by way of intensive correction in the community in accordance with the Crimes (Administration of Sentence) Act 1999. Williams was also ordered to perform 80 hours community service work.

The court disqualified Williams from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for nine months from November 23, 2020.

Grafton Daily Examiner

