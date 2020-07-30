COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton Local Court

THE following cases appeared in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Tuesday, July 28:

ADAM WAYNE BURGESS was convicted of possess prohibited drug, 0.43g of marijuana, and under section 10A no penalty was imposed.

JOEL CONFOY was sentenced for two charges of drive while licence cancelled. The court heard Confoy told police that he was driving on March 25 because he was scared he didn’t have enough groceries in the face of coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Confoy was convicted and ordered to pay a $500 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months from 28 July, 2020.