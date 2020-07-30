Menu
Court generic, Lady Justice statue
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton Local Court

Jarrard Potter
30th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
THE following cases appeared in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Tuesday, July 28:

  • ADAM WAYNE BURGESS was convicted of possess prohibited drug, 0.43g of marijuana, and under section 10A no penalty was imposed.

  • JOEL CONFOY was sentenced for two charges of drive while licence cancelled. The court heard Confoy told police that he was driving on March 25 because he was scared he didn’t have enough groceries in the face of coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Confoy was convicted and ordered to pay a $500 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months from 28 July, 2020.

  • SHEREE WILLIAMSON was charged with drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood and convicted in absence. Williamson was ordered to pay a fine of $400 and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for four months from 28 July 2020.
