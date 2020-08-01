Menu
The following matters were finalised in Maclean Local Court.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean court

Jarrard Potter
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THE following cases appeared in Maclean Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Thursday, July 30:

  • MATTHEW PETER HATTON was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and drive with middle range PCA. Hatton was convicted and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from July 30, ordered to pay a $500 fine and disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.

  • NARDIA LEE CURRIE was convicted of driver/rider state false name or home address and driver/rider licence expired two years or more and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from July 30 and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

  • TAMIAH ROSE MARTIN faced court over charges of drive motor vehicle while licence suspended. Martin was convicted and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months and disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for five months from July 30.

  • EMILY MAE TOUT was found guilty of common assault, and without proceeding to conviction was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order.
