COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean court
THE following cases appeared in Maclean Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Thursday, July 30:
- MATTHEW PETER HATTON was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and drive with middle range PCA. Hatton was convicted and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from July 30, ordered to pay a $500 fine and disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.
- NARDIA LEE CURRIE was convicted of driver/rider state false name or home address and driver/rider licence expired two years or more and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from July 30 and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
- TAMIAH ROSE MARTIN faced court over charges of drive motor vehicle while licence suspended. Martin was convicted and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months and disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for five months from July 30.
- EMILY MAE TOUT was found guilty of common assault, and without proceeding to conviction was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order.