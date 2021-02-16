Menu
Outcomes from Maclean Local Court last week.
COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean Local Court

Jarrard Potter
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
The following offenders appeared before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Maclean Local Court on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12:

  • JOEL KEITH TOWNER made no appearance and was convicted of eight charges of taking fish for sale with no commercial fishing licence. Towner was fined a total of $5800, with 50 per cent of each fine awarded to the prosecuting authority, the Department of Regional NSW.
  • CARL BARRY STEWART was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of drive with low range PCA and being a never licence person driving a vehicle on the road and was sentenced to a conditional release order for six months.
  • CRAIG ROBERT SLATER was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of not keeping a firearm safely (not prohibited firearm/pistol) and being a holder of a Category A or B licence and not have approved storage. Slater was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months.
