COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Maclean Local Court
The following offenders appeared before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Maclean Local Court on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12:
- JOEL KEITH TOWNER made no appearance and was convicted of eight charges of taking fish for sale with no commercial fishing licence. Towner was fined a total of $5800, with 50 per cent of each fine awarded to the prosecuting authority, the Department of Regional NSW.
- CARL BARRY STEWART was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of drive with low range PCA and being a never licence person driving a vehicle on the road and was sentenced to a conditional release order for six months.
- CRAIG ROBERT SLATER was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of not keeping a firearm safely (not prohibited firearm/pistol) and being a holder of a Category A or B licence and not have approved storage. Slater was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months.