COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes recorded in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, August 5:

  • ALICE FRIDAY O’CONNOR plead guilty to drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc and ordered to pay a $200 fine. The court disqualified O’Connor from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.
  • AMBER GULL plead guilty and was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and enter enclosed land without a lawful excuse and was sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months.
  • GLEN SHANE ANDERSON was convicted of not stop vehicle when directed to do so, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road. Anderson was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months and fined $400.
  • GRANT NATHAN BURNS was convicted of common assault and ordered to pay a $1000 fine.
  • JASON GEORGE SHEEHY was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and custody of knife in a public place. Sheehy was convicted in absence and fined $850.
  • JED DAVIS was convicted in absence of drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc

and fined $400. The court disqualified Davis from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months.

  • JESSICA JANE NEWSTEAD was convicted in absence of drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc and fined $600. The court disqualified Newstead from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
  • TULSI WALKER was convicted in absence of possess prohibited drug and was ordered to pay a $400 fine.
