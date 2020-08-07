COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, August 5:

ALICE FRIDAY O’CONNOR plead guilty to drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc and ordered to pay a $200 fine. The court disqualified O’Connor from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.

AMBER GULL plead guilty and was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and enter enclosed land without a lawful excuse and was sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months.

GLEN SHANE ANDERSON was convicted of not stop vehicle when directed to do so, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road. Anderson was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months and fined $400.

GRANT NATHAN BURNS was convicted of common assault and ordered to pay a $1000 fine.

JASON GEORGE SHEEHY was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and custody of knife in a public place. Sheehy was convicted in absence and fined $850.

JED DAVIS was convicted in absence of drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc

and fined $400. The court disqualified Davis from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months.