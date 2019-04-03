Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani.
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani bid to bankrupt traditional land owner

by Vanda Carson
3rd Apr 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Indian mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard later this month.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on April 24 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that Burragubba had evaded service of a creditor's petition and further attempts had been made.

 

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

More Stories

adani adrian burragubba

Top Stories

    Heartfelt gesture from Aussie outback to Grafton

    premium_icon Heartfelt gesture from Aussie outback to Grafton

    News Shocked by the terrorist act, Nullagine indigenous students send hand-written letters expressing support in 'touching gesture'

    Final chapter for historic bridge

    premium_icon Final chapter for historic bridge

    News Local photographer captures final days for historic bridge

    REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    Money ATO report reveals incomes for the valley

    Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    premium_icon Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    Crime Police are expected to seek his extradition