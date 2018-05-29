Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

Carlie Walker
by
28th May 2018 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WAS entrusted with caring for an elderly woman.

Instead, James Joseph Irwin took money that had been sent to her by her family, which was intended to pay for her mortgage.

 The 61-year-old Gundiah man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the 78-year-old woman had advanced dementia.

Irwin told her family her mortgage was in arrears and an arrangement was made for money to be sent via Western Union.

However, it later emerged the mortgage payment had not been made.

At first Irwin maintained he must have inadvertently paid the money into the wrong account.

But he later admitted he spent the money to pay his own bills.

Irwin was ordered to pay $2000 in compensation to the woman's family.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.
 

Related Items

Show More
court dementia fccourt fraud maryborouh
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    News AFTER months of hard work, and community championing, Grafton Regional Gallery has been successful in its Regional Cultural Fund grant application

    • 29th May 2018 5:00 AM
    Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    premium_icon Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    Rugby League GHOSTS, Rebels ride wave of momentum after big wins.

    Crash on Pacific Highway north of Grafton

    Crash on Pacific Highway north of Grafton

    News Emergency services attend scene of car and trailer collision

    Does the full moon alter your behaviour?

    Does the full moon alter your behaviour?

    News The legend that the full moon influences behaviour is well-known

    Local Partners