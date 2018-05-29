COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

HE WAS entrusted with caring for an elderly woman.



Instead, James Joseph Irwin took money that had been sent to her by her family, which was intended to pay for her mortgage.



The 61-year-old Gundiah man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.



Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the 78-year-old woman had advanced dementia.



Irwin told her family her mortgage was in arrears and an arrangement was made for money to be sent via Western Union.



However, it later emerged the mortgage payment had not been made.



At first Irwin maintained he must have inadvertently paid the money into the wrong account.



But he later admitted he spent the money to pay his own bills.



Irwin was ordered to pay $2000 in compensation to the woman's family.



He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.

