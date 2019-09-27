Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today.
Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today.
Crime

IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Sep 2019 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 27:

  • TAMARA SUSAN FAY VANDERWAARDEN
  • COHEN JACOB WARD
  • MALACHI RYAN LYNCH
  • IAN DAVID BOTTOMLEY
  • FRANK STEPHEN SPOWART
  • JAMES NOEL ROOKE
  • RACHELLE LEE BOWLES
  • DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Could you be the next dirtgirl or scrapboy?

    premium_icon Could you be the next dirtgirl or scrapboy?

    Celebrity Creators looking to the Northern Rivers to find their new stars

    Council learns bottom line of scar tree destruction

    premium_icon Council learns bottom line of scar tree destruction

    Council News The final cost for council of destroying indigenous artifact.

    BEHIND THE DESK: Who will win the 2019 AFL grand final?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Who will win the 2019 AFL grand final?

    AFL We hedged our bets on the big decider at the MCG on Saturday.