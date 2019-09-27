IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today.

Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today.

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 27:

TAMARA SUSAN FAY VANDERWAARDEN

COHEN JACOB WARD

MALACHI RYAN LYNCH

IAN DAVID BOTTOMLEY

FRANK STEPHEN SPOWART

JAMES NOEL ROOKE

RACHELLE LEE BOWLES

DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.