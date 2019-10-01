Menu
Here's a list of the people appearing in Grafton Court today, October 1
Crime

IN COURT: Eight people appearing in Grafton Court today

1st Oct 2019 7:12 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 1.

REEGAN JAMES FREEBURN
JAMES KEVIN COOK
SHAUNE RODNEY KING
LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI
CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS
BARRY CLYDE DAWSON
ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER
KEVIN SWINDELL

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Grafton Daily Examiner

