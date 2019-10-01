IN COURT: Eight people appearing in Grafton Court today

Here's a list of the people appearing in Grafton Court today, October 1

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

REEGAN JAMES FREEBURN

JAMES KEVIN COOK

SHAUNE RODNEY KING

LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS

BARRY CLYDE DAWSON

ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER

KEVIN SWINDELL

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.