IN COURT: Eight people appearing in Grafton criminal court today

Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 16:

KANE CONNOR

TROY LAVELLE

JAY O'BRIEN

DEAN CAMERON ANSELL

AMBER COX

NICOLE TURNBULL

EMMA LOUISE LANE

KANE GOLDTHORPE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.