Crime

IN COURT: Eight people appearing in Grafton criminal court today

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 16:

  • KANE CONNOR
  • TROY LAVELLE
  • JAY O'BRIEN
  • DEAN CAMERON ANSELL
  • AMBER COX
  • NICOLE TURNBULL
  • EMMA LOUISE LANE
  • KANE GOLDTHORPE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

