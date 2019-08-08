Menu
Here is a list of people appearing in court, August 7
Crime

IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
7th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 7.

 
  • CHRISTOPHER DAVID PARKER
  • DOUGLAS DARCY PEARCE
  • SIMONE LEE GENTLE
  • REGINALD KEVIN HOLMES
  • CLAIRE GIBSON
  • LINDSAY JAMES DALEY
  • BARRY DOUGLAS MORRIS
  • JOHN BRACANOVIC
 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

