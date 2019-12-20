Menu
Clarence Crime
IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
20th Dec 2019 7:18 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 4.

  • ERIC UGLE
  • ANTHONY JAMES VERMUELEN
  • BRETT JASON DONNELLY
  • HARLAN JAY THORLEY
  • CHRISTOPHER JAMES LAZAREDES
  • JAYDEN JOHH O'DRISCOLL
  • NATHAN LLOYD ROMER
  • KERRY JAMES MARLOWE 


Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

