IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 19.
- AARON RAYMOND GODWIN
- DANE ADAM WILLIAMS
- DANIEL ROY FRANKLIN
- GREGORY JOHN REILLY
- TYSON DEAN STOKER
- STEPHANIE BAILEY
- LEON MICHAEL TOWNS
- MALCOLM DAVID RAVELL
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.