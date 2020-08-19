Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 19.
 

  • AARON RAYMOND GODWIN
  • DANE ADAM WILLIAMS
  • DANIEL ROY FRANKLIN
  • GREGORY JOHN REILLY
  • TYSON DEAN STOKER
  • STEPHANIE BAILEY
  • LEON MICHAEL TOWNS
  • MALCOLM DAVID RAVELL

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

