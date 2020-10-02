Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Eight people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Oct 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

  •  GEORGIA O'NEIL
  •  GERARD PETER RESIDE
  •  KANE CONNOR
  •  KANE GOLDTHORPE
  •  KRISTEN COTTON
  •  LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
  •  MARK ANDREW HUGHES
  •  PHILLIP NORTON JONES

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

