Crime

IN COURT: Eight people facing Maclean court today

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean district and local court today:

  • SOPHIA MORGAN
  • LAURA THIRD
  • CHARLES ALFRED WOODS
  • NICOLE JOY CUNNINGHAM
  • GLENN JAMES BIENKE
  • SHANNON MCVERRY
  • Premium School Sports Pty Ltd v James Neville BARNIER

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

