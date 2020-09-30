IN COURT: Eight people facing Maclean court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Maclean district and local court today:
- SOPHIA MORGAN
- LAURA THIRD
- CHARLES ALFRED WOODS
- NICOLE JOY CUNNINGHAM
- GLENN JAMES BIENKE
- SHANNON MCVERRY
- Premium School Sports Pty Ltd v James Neville BARNIER
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.