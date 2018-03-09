Court finds NSW Government land clearing laws invalid

LEGAL VICTORY: Protesters against NSW Government land clearing laws have a victory in Land and Environment Court.

THE Land and Environment Court has delivered a massive blow to the NSW Government by ruling its land clearing laws invalid because they were made unlawfully.

The Nature Conservation Council (NCC) launched a legal challenge to the codes last November arguing Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair failed to obtain concurrence from Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton before making the codes, as is required by law.

This morning the government conceded this was the case and NCC chief executive Kate Smolski was was quick to pounce.

"Today's ruling is an embarrassing admission of failure by the government and a great victory for the rule of law and the thousands of people who have supported us in taking this action," she said.

"It is deeply troubling that the government disregarded the important oversight role of the Environment Minister when making environmental laws but we are even more concerned about the harmful content of the laws themselves.

"By the government's own assessment they will lead to a spike in clearing of up to 45 per cent and expose threatened wildlife habitat to destruction including 99 per cent of identified koala habitat on private land.

"Premier Berejiklian must act now to prevent further plundering of our forests, woodlands and water supplies by scrapping these laws and making new ones that actually protect the environment."

Ms Smolski pledged to continue the campaign to overturn weak land-clearing laws.

"As the state's peak environment organisation we will do everything we can to expose the damage of land clearing and will not stop until we have laws that protect nature.

"More than 1000 plant and animal species are at risk of extinction in this state including the koala and 60 per cent of all our native mammals.

"Land clearing is the main threat to many of these animals and the laws this government introduced unlawfully are pushing them closer to the brink.

"It is regrettable we had to take the government to court to make it abide by its own laws but it demonstrates the critical role organisations like ours play in our democracy."

The NSW Government is yet to issue a statement on the decision.