IN COURT: Five men facing criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today, September 11.

AARON RAYMOND GODWIN

PAUL HODDER

MATTHEW TREVOR WALKER

JEREMY JOHN DONNOLLEY

DENNIS PEARCE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AARON RAYMOND GODWIN PAUL HODDER MATTHEW TREVOR WALKER JEREMY JOHN DONNOLLEY DENNIS PEARCE