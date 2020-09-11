Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Five men facing criminal court today

Jenna Thompson
by
11th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today, September 11.

 

  • AARON RAYMOND GODWIN
  • PAUL HODDER
  • MATTHEW TREVOR WALKER
  • JEREMY JOHN DONNOLLEY
  • DENNIS PEARCE

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

