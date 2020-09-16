Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today, September 16:

 

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBERT JACKSON
  • ANK WILLIAMS
  • TIMOTHY WAYNE KEYS 
  • THEODORE JACK WOODS
  • JEREMY JOHN MCMULLEN

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

