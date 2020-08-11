Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

Jenna Thompson
by
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 11.

  •  BRENT SLACK
  •  DALE JEREL RIXON
  •  DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
  •  PHILLIP LONN HURST

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

