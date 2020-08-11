IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 11.
- BRENT SLACK
- DALE JEREL RIXON
- DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
- PHILLIP LONN HURST
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.