A man accused of striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Casino has pleaded guilty to some of his charges.
Man was driving furiously when he hit pedestrian, court told

Liana Boss
20th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
THE case of a man charged with hitting a pedestrian in a Casino street has been slightly delayed.

Patrick Roger Wood, 26, was facing charges over the alleged incident which police say occurred about 10.15pm on Friday, June 26.

Police alleged Wood was driving a Nissan Navara west on Barker St when he conducted a U-turn and struck a 40-year-old man.

The victim was allegedly carried on the Nissan's bonnet for about 10 metres before falling to the ground. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wood last month pleaded guilty to driving furiously to cause bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after an impact caused injury.

He entered not guilty pleas to knowingly driving a vehicle in a menacing manner and driving with a mid range PCA.

Wood was yet to enter pleas to the other charges, including, using an offensive weapon to commit and indictable offence, two counts of driving a motor vehicle to menace another with intent, driving on a dividing strip, not keeping left of a median strip and operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person.

He was excused from appearing when the matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Defence solicitor Tracey Randall asked the court for more time.

"The matter was adjourned for me to make representations (with police)," Ms Randall said.

"I was only able to yet to them last Friday."

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to November 2.

Wood will be excused from attending court on that day if he's legally represented.

