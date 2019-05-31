Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoffrey and Noreen Murphy at the JM Kelly Ball in 2011.
Geoffrey and Noreen Murphy at the JM Kelly Ball in 2011. Chris Wills
Business

Court hears 'confidential' JM Kelly evidence in secret

Geoff Egan
by
31st May 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"CONFIDENTIAL” documents about the collapse of collapsed central Queensland building company JM Kelly have been examined in secret by a Brisbane court.

JM Kelly collapsed in October 2018. The collapse left hundreds out of work and many subcontractors with money owing.

Key figures in JM Kelly, Geoffrey John Murphy, John Geoffrey Murphy and Noreen Murphy, were ordered to produce books and financial records to Brisbane Federal Court on Friday.

The Murphys did not personally appear in court, instead sending legal representatives who did not have the evidence ready at 10am when the court opened because of problems transferring the data onto a USB drive.

Instead they returned at 2.30pm with digital documents that were submitted to the court.

The documents will be made available to liquidators for further investigation.

But the court was closed for hours during the middle of the day after the liquidators requested Registrar Murray Belcher be taken through a specific piece of "confidential evidence”.

News Queensland's Back Our Subbies campaign has highlighted the challenges subcontractors face when building companies go under.

The campaign has called for greater protection for industry subcontractors. The State Government is running a special joint taskforce on the issue that is set to report to the government by the end of June.

The Murphys are set to appear in court on August 8. -NewsRegional

back our subbies federal court geoff murphy insolvency jm kelly builders john murphy liquidation noreen murphy subcontractors
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Former Grafton Ghosts premiership winning coach Col Speed has decided to part ways with his Group 2 Rugby League coaching role in Orara.

    LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    premium_icon LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    News CFMEU blame 'failure of systems' for avoidable incident

    Cangai copper exploration license restored

    premium_icon Cangai copper exploration license restored

    Environment Resource regulator lifts suspension notice

    GIG GUIDE: entertainment in the Clarence

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: entertainment in the Clarence

    Whats On What's on around the Valley this week