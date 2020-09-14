Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Names of 54 people facing criminal court today

Adam Hourigan
by
14th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today, September 11.

 

  •  ADAM JOHN HOAD
  •  ADAM LEIGH FREDERICKSON
  •  ANN KAMOTO
  •  BEN HEATH BURSLE
  •  BENJAMIN MICHAEL MCCLYMONT
  •  BRIAN LESLIE FLENTJAR
  •  CASSANDRA GAE WILLIAMS
  •  CASSANDRA SKINNER
  •  COLIN ANDREW STEWART
  •  COURTNEY WALKER
  •  DAMIAN PEARCE
  •  DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON
  •  DAVID KENNETH JOY
  •  DEAN STEVEN LEAR
  •  DENIS JAMES HOLLIS
  •  DENNIS PEARCE
  •  DOUGLAS EDWARD HOSKINS
  •  EMMA LOUISE LANE
  •  GEORGE EDWARD LOUSICK
  •  GLENN ALLEN MACKENZIE
  •  GRAEME PAUL EVANS
  •  GREVILLE COREY NEIL CLOSE
  •  JAMES CARNEY
  •  JASON CONNELL
  •  JEREMY HOCKEY
  •  JEREMY JOHN MCMULLEN
  •  JESSICA ROSE DRYSDALE
  •  John David ROSE
  •  KATE HANNA
  •  KYREN MAY MOORE
  •  LACHLAN GOODWIN
  •  LEANNE CATHERINE EVERSON
  •  MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS
  •  MICHAEL GORDON SWEENEY
  •  MICHAEL ROBERTS
  •  MICHEAL SULLIVAN
  •  MOHAMED ZAKI ABDUL-MAJID
  •  NATHAN CHARLES HOSKINS
  •  OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS
  •  PAUL ANTHONY HOFFMAN
  •  PETER COLIN ROWLESON
  •  RODNEY RICHARD CURRIE
  •  STEPHEN JOHN DARCY
  •  STEPHEN PHILLIP DAWSON
  •  STEVEN ANTHONY MCGREGOR
  •  STEVEN MICHAEL MCDONALD
  •  TANIA MAREE GARDOLL
  •  TARMIKA RAYKEL WOODS
  •  TIMOTHY WAYNE KEYS
  •  TRAE PREDO-VENZ
  •  TULSI ARIELLE BELLE WALKER
  •  WILLIAM MICHAEL MORRISSEY
  • Tom DUNN v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)
  • Michael ROBERTS v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

        Man guilty of biting, scratching police during arrest jailed

        Man flown by chopper following Kangaroo Creek incident

        Greens councillor claims Clarence MP out of touch on koalas

        REVEALED: Your first look at this year's JADA finalists

