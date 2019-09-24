Menu
Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today
Crime

IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Sep 2019 8:06 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 24:

 

  • BRODIE LEE CLARKE
  • GLENN ANTHONY SELF
  • COREY CONNELLY
  • JOHN FERGUSON
  • DAVID JOHN BRYANT
  • TAMMY MAREE GREBERT
  • JEREMY JOHN MCMULLEN
  • TAYLAH LEE WILSON
  • DESLEY ANN WOODS

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

