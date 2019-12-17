IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 4.

WADE SULLIVAN

THOMAS BELL

CHRISTOPHER DAVID PARKER

DOUGLAS WILLIAM CARNEY

NATHAN WHAN

ANTHONY JOHN BRIDGE

JUSTIN JOSEPH CHANDLER

JOSHUA TAJBER

JAKE ROBERT LUSCOMBE



Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.