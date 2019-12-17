Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Crime
Clarence Crime
Crime

IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Dec 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 4.

  • WADE SULLIVAN
  • THOMAS BELL
  • CHRISTOPHER DAVID PARKER
  • DOUGLAS WILLIAM CARNEY
  • NATHAN WHAN
  • ANTHONY JOHN BRIDGE
  • JUSTIN JOSEPH CHANDLER
  • JOSHUA TAJBER
  • JAKE ROBERT LUSCOMBE


Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A splash of colour for gallery’s rebirth

        premium_icon A splash of colour for gallery’s rebirth

        Council News With its future in doubt a year ago, a colourful new chapter for the Grafton Regional Gallery begins

        Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        premium_icon Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        Weather Water restrictions have come into effect ahead of predicted heatwave

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        News Fire activity increasing in Ashby and Tullymorgan areas

        DEX FILES: Valley trippers bummed out, man

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Valley trippers bummed out, man

        News Government slaps 10 years hard labour on ‘drug pedlars’ caught dealing LSD