IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, August 28:
- BILLY JAMES CLARKE
- DANIEL POLLEY
- JADE BEDFORD
- JADE MARK YOUNG
- KRISTEN COTTON
- LEON MICHAEL TOWNS
- LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
- MARK ANDREW HUGHES
- PAUL CHRISTOPHER MCLEAN
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.