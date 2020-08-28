IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

Menu
Crime

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Aug 2020
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, August 28:
 

  •  BILLY JAMES CLARKE
  •  DANIEL POLLEY
  •  JADE BEDFORD
  •  JADE MARK YOUNG
  •  KRISTEN COTTON
  •  LEON MICHAEL TOWNS
  •  LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
  •  MARK ANDREW HUGHES
  •  PAUL CHRISTOPHER MCLEAN
 
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

