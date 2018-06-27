Rebel must pay mag’s legal costs

THINGS have gone from bad to worse for Hollywood star Rebel Wilson with a new court judgment today ordering her to pay significant costs incurred by the magazine publisher found guilty of defaming her.

In a seemingly never ending drama Victoria's Court of Appeal ordered Wilson pay 80 per cent of the costs incurred by Bauer Media to run its successful appeal against her record $4.5 million defamation compensation payout.

Wilson won the biggest defamation payout in Australian history last year after taking Bauer to court over a string of articles she said destroyed her reputation.

She was awarded a record $650,000 in general damages and $3,917,472 in special damages for economic loss.

The payout prompted an immediate appeal by Bauer that was upheld by the Court of Appeal that set aside the award for economic loss finding it had been wrongly awarded.

It also reduced the general damages amount by $50,000 leaving Wilson with a total payout of just $600,000, still above the $389,000 cap for damages of that kind.

Today the court ordered Wilson repay $4m in special damages paid to her, plus a further $60,000 in interest.

In the wake of Bauer's victory Wilson slammed the Court of Appeal and flagged a potential appeal of its decision to the High Court.

"I was hoping the Court of Appeal in Australia would deliver a reasonable judgment today … ummmmm seeing as that HAS CLEARLY NOT happened I look forward to appealing!

There's some really bizarre things in there guys that are so obviously challengeable!" she posted on Twitter.

"Everybody knows I lost money after those maliciously defamatory articles were printed about me by @bauermedia in 2015. The learned trial judge and Australian jury on the case who heard all the evidence clearly agreed.

"But somehow the Court of Appeal have been absolutely flippant with regards to my economic loss, not to mention my overall hurt and distress at having to stand up to these bullies," Wilson tweeted.

"That's now $4 million less going to less fortunate Australians and leaves a billionaire corporation, proven guilty of malicious defamation, being able to get away with their seriously harmful acts for a very low payday! Clearly not fair. Come on Australia."

She had vowed to donate any defamation payout to charity.