Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
News

Court orders psych tests for accused murderer

Aisling Brennan
28th Aug 2020 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of the murder of a Goonellabah woman will undergo psychiatric testing, a court has heard.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with murder and improperly interfering with a corpse following the discovery of a body at East Lismore last week.

Police will allege emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, about on Saturday, August 22, after the body of a 60-year-old woman was found.

Detectives from Richmond Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Ms Lewis was arrested in Maclean on Thursday and was denied bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a full psychiatric assessment for Ms Lewis and instructed the prison to be watchful of potential self-harm.

Ms Lewis did not apply for bail and will return to Lismore Local Court on October 28.

She is also facing a separate charge destroying property, which will be mentioned on October 28.

east lismore murder northern rivers court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “NO STONE UNTURNED”: Search for missing woman widens

        Premium Content “NO STONE UNTURNED”: Search for missing woman widens

        News Police still hold out hope for Coffs Harbour woman reported missing on Tuesday.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Will bushfires hinder summer sport again?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Will bushfires hinder summer sport again?

        Cricket The threat of another bushfire season lingers, but what could it mean for local...

        • 28th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Rotary charges on despite COVID-19 challenges

        Premium Content Rotary charges on despite COVID-19 challenges

        Community Club not letting restrictions get in the way of having a good time and staying...

        • 28th Aug 2020 11:55 AM
        Teen rescued from cliffs north of Coffs

        Premium Content Teen rescued from cliffs north of Coffs

        News The teen fell from a lookout this morning.