Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
News

Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

Liana Turner
by
7th Dec 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not yet clear whether Byron Bay blogger Esther Rockett will be able to use documents discovered in the unsuccessful defamation case against her to raise concerns about Universal Medicine with regulatory bodies.

But her lawyer, Stewart O'Connell of O'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors, has argued the verdict in her favour will send a clear message.

UM leader Serge Benhayon began defamation proceedings against Ms Rockett in 2015.

In a six-week trial which ended two months ago, a four-person jury found imputations alleged by the UM leader, including that Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult” and that Universal Medicine "engages in misleading conduct in promoting the healing services it offers”, to be true.

Justice Julia Lonergan has reserved her decision on whether Ms Rockett will be granted leave to use documents found in the discovery period of the case, but not tendered to court, to bring concerns about UM to the attention of regulatory authorities.

She may hand down a decision on this matter, and on how costs will be determined, next week.

Mr O'Connell said patient safety had always been his client's "primary concern”.

"It's our view that this was not only a win for free speech, but it was also a wake-up call to the regulatory authorities that they can't just turn a blind eye to these alternative health practices,” Mr O'Connell said.

In a final hearing before Sydney Supreme Court yesterday, Ms Rockett's barrister Tom Molomby said some of the arguments referred to the involvement of children in various UM events.

"Some of the key authorities don't appear to have been very quick off the mark,” Mr Molomby said.

He said granting this application would give those authorities "the sharpest push possible”.

Mr Benhayon's barrister Nicholas Olson argued it would not be appropriate to allow Ms Rockett to use the documents in this way.

"Ms Rockett does not seek to ... use material for the purpose of vindicating her own legal rights, or defending proceedings brought against her,” Mr Olson said.

"She proposes to use that material for the entirely collateral purpose of making complaints to regulatory authorities and lobbying for legislative action.

"Yet Ms Rockett is a private individual. She has no special standing to make complaints about Universal Medicine's alleged conduct or to pursue a course of political lobbying.”

Justice Lonergan has supported the jury's overall findings that upheld Ms Rockett's defences of truth and honest opinion for most of the publications.

She also found the publications were covered by the qualified privilege defence.

esther rockett serge benhayon universal medicine
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    premium_icon Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    Crime WHY a GP accused of running a child-stealing ring wanted his GPS tracker removed

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do

    WHAT'S ON: 11 things to do

    Whats On A line-up of events to keep you entertained this weekend

    WOW: Christmas light display for charity

    premium_icon WOW: Christmas light display for charity

    News Christmas lights display wow's local community

    • 7th Dec 2018 6:10 PM

    Local Partners