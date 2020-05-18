Menu
Court generic, Lady Justice statue
Crime

COURT OUTCOMES: Decisions from Grafton Local Court

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th May 2020 1:00 AM
THE following people were sentenced in Grafton Local Court last week before magistrate Kathy Crittenden:

LUKE DUGMORE

Dugmore was sentenced in Grafton Local Court for a number of matters, including common assault, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and destroy or damage property <=$2000. He was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on May 12, 2020.

SHANE ALLEN POINTON

Pointon was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on May 11 2020 for drive with high range PCA – second offence. He was also fined $1500, disqualified for 10 months and placed on a mandatory interlock vehicle device for 48 months.

CONNOR DANIELS

Daniels was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on May 12 2020 for Common assault, Destroy or damage property, Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm and Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO.

Magistrate Crittenden also imposed 40 hours of community service on Daniels.

Grafton Daily Examiner

