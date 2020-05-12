COURT OUTCOMES: Decisions from Grafton court

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of available outcomes for people who appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX

Mr Bale-Sonnex appeared in Grafton Court for four counts of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period. The matter has been listed for Breach and will be continued in June.

AARON RAYMOND GODWIN

Mr Godwin is charged with multiple offences including aggravated break and enter commit ser indict off-in company-steal etc >$60K-SI, supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not m/v), and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis. The matter has been listed for further mention (Committal) for June.

JASON WAYNE O'DRISCOLL

Mr O'Driscoll is accused of multiple offences including Supply prohibited drug >small & <=indictable quantity-T1 and Possess prohibited drug. The matter has been listed for further mention (Committal) for July.

TYSON DEAN STOKER

Mr Stoker appeared in Grafton court charged with several offences for Supply prohibited drug >small & <=indictable quantity-T1 and Supply prohibited drug <=small quantity-T2. The matter is listed for Further Mention (Committal) for July.

CLAY HEALEY

Mr Healy appeared in court charged with Intentionally choke etc person without consent (DV)-T1. This matter is listed for LC Sentence in July.

MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER

Mr Looker was charged with multiple offences including Supply prohibited drug. This matter is listed for Further Mention (Committal) in July.