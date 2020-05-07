Menu
COURT OUTCOMES: Decisions from Maclean court

Jenna Thompson
by
7th May 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of available outcomes for people who appeared in Maclean Local Court on Thursday, April 30, 2020.  

 

JAY O'BRIEN

Mr O'Brien was convicted of Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and ordered to pay $450.

 

ZAK GILLESPIE

Mr Gillespie appeared in court accused of Stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic) and Destroy or damage property (DV). He will be sentenced later this month.

 

DANIEL ADAM PLATT

Mr Platt was convicted of Drive with high range PCA and is disqualified for 10 months from holding any driver licence. He must also hold an interlock driver licence for 48 months. Mr Platt was also sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months.

