Crime

IN COURT: Seven people appearing in criminal court

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court locally today, March 23:

 

  • LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI
  • JOHN DAVID ROSE
  • AMMIE ELIZABETH MILLARD
  • TROY MICHAEL MCILVEEN
  • GREGORY DAVID WELSH
  • JOHN ANTHONY FENN
  • ADAM LEIGH FREDERICKSON

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

