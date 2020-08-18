Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Aug 2020 6:30 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 18.
 

  • CW
  • DANE ADAM WILLIAMS
  • ALLAN WALKER
  • ASHLEIGH PIIRIKIVI
  • ANTHONY CHARLES WILLIAMS
  • CASEY WILLIAMS
  • SHANE ROBERT COLLINS

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

