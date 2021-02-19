Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Seven people facing criminal court today

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 19:

 

  • WADE BLAKNEY HEAFEY
  • KANE CONNOR
  • DALE JOHN KENNEDY
  • PAUL ANDREW CASTLE
  • KANE GOLDTHORPE
  • ASHA CARRIE MCCLENNAN
  • GLEN ANDERSON

 

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

