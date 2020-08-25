Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, August 25:

 

  • ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS
  • DEANNE LEONIE JANE JOHNSON
  • JASON INGLEDEW
  • MAKAYLAH JADE JONES
  • BLAKE NEVILLE MITCHELL
  • KURT CARMELLO BRETT WEBB
  • ERNEST EDWARD DAVIS

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

