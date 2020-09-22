Menu
Police have been called to Byron court house after an incident.
Breaking

Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

Liana Boss
by
21st Sep 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 3:11 PM
LATEST: A MAN has been taken to hospital for treatment after a disturbance at Byron Bay Courthouse. 

Police and paramedics were called to the courthouse, on Middleton St, shortly after 10.30am today after a man caused a disturbance to court proceedings.

Police officers and paramedics spoke to the man outside the courthouse for some time.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed one person was transferred to The Tweed Hospital for treatment. 

NSW Police have confirmed the man was dealt with under the Mental Health Act and no charges had been laid in relation to the matter.

The disturbance interrupted court proceedings until about 11am. 

 

INITIAL REPORT: POLICE have been called to Byron Bay Courthouse after a major disruption.

Court proceedings have been on hold since shortly after 10.30am as a result of the incident.

A man, understood to be waiting to attend court, could be heard yelling in the waiting area.

He could be heard audibly from inside the court room.

Police and ambulance have been called to the Byron Bay courthouse.
Police arrived at the courthouse about 10.50am and are speaking with court staff.

The court has taken its morning break early as a result of the disturbance.

Ambulance crews have also now arrived on the scene and are understood to be talking to the man.

More to come.

