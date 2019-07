Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 23

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 23

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 23.

ETHAN CRANNEY

ELIZABETH ORIAMY OJULU

RODNEY THOMAS HILLS

PETER ERIC TELFORD

SAUL KIRT HAYNES

KENNETH BYTHEWAY

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents