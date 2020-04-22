Court staffer avoids jail for sending unwanted penis pics

An Alice Springs Local Court staff member has avoided jail time after he sent unwanted pictures of penises to seven girls he tracked down through social media. Picture: iStock

AN ALICE Springs Local Court staff member has avoided jail time after he sent unwanted pictures of penises to seven girls he tracked down through social media.

The young man, who can't be named for legal reasons, contacted various victims through Snapchat and asked them to play a game of truth or dare before sending them pictures of penises.

Justice Judith Kelly said the offending followed the same "pattern" and left one of the victims feeling particularly unsafe.

"It is clear that your sordid, unwanted, I must say, grubby intrusion into her life has caused her a great deal of distress," she said.

"You would contact the victim by Snapchat. Somewhere in there, you would ask them to play truth or dare. You made indecent and offensive comments and questions, and you sent each of them one of more images of penises.

"The matter was reported to the police, and eventually, you were identified, I think at least partly because of background in some of the images or partial images of yourself that you sent."

Ms Kelly said the defendant had felt punished in other ways because he has not had access to social media and has found it difficult to connect with friends overseas.

"Like many young people, your social activities were previously very dependent on access to social media," she said.

"I am also told that shame at what you have done, and at the charges you are facing, has caused you not to want to go out very much, and that you spend a good deal of your time at home."

The court also heard details of how the defendant had depression and abused alcohol and prescription medication.

He also resigned from his position at the Alice Springs Local Court after he was charged.

"You appear to be taking your own steps towards rehabilitation from alcohol," Ms Kelly said.

The court heard that family and friends thought the offending was contributed to by his mental health problems and alcohol and this was confirmed in a psychological report.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of using a mobile phone for indecent communication to a person under 16 years of age, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of using a mobile phone in a way that is menacing, harassing or offensive, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail.

The man was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail, which he was released from forthwith, before being put on a good behaviour bond for two years.

Originally published as Court staffer avoids jail for sending unwanted penis pics