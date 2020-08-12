Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Three people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Aug 2020
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 12.

 

  •  DALE JEREL RIXON
  •  WITOLD JOZEE KUCZNSKI
  •  MATTHEW SHAUN DALEY

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

