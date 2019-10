Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 4.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 4.

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 4.

MICHAEL COWAN

JOHN BRACANOVIC

Gary Bruce Green v Glaser Pty Ltd

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.