DIVE BOAT: The Dianne was recovered from the water. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail
DIVE BOAT: The Dianne was recovered from the water. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail Matt Taylor
Court to hear evidence into Dianne tragedy today

Sarah Barnham
26th Mar 2019 9:26 AM
A JOINT inquest into the sinking of two fishing vessels and the loss of eight crewmen will recommence in the Coroners Court in Gladstone today.

Sole survivor of sunken fishing trawler Dianne, Ruben McDornan, is one of several witnesses to give evidence in the case, after the vessel capsized off the coast of the town of 1770 on October 16, 2017.

 

Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor after dive boat Dianne sunk off Seventeen Seventy.

The bodies of Adam Hoffman, 30, and skipper Ben Leahy, 45, were found but fisherman Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, disappeared.

The court last week heard details of the sinking of fishing vessel Cassandra in April 2016 near Fraser Island.

The bodies of skipper Matt Roberts, 61, and crewman David Chivers, 36, also disappeared. The joint inquest will look into the causes and offer recommendations to avoid similar tragedies.

