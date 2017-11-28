Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Court told she purchased a luxury car, but didn't pay

A WOMAN who allegedly defrauded a Coffs Harbour car dealership by stealing a $132,000 vehicle was caught out after she drove to another car yard almost four hours away.

Louisa Jane Rina Fraser, of Ulladulla, was arrested by police in Tamworth last week.

It will be alleged she took off with a new model Range Rover from a Coffs Harbour dealership.

The 30-year-old is accused of dishonestly obtaining property by deception from the local dealership between October 31 and November 10.

According to police facts, it's alleged the woman test drove the vehicle in Coffs Harbour on October 31 and agreed to purchase it the following day.

Police will allege she took the car, valued at $132,258.50, but the funds were never transferred into the dealership's bank account, The Northern Daily Leader reported.

Staff tried to find the car and the woman but were unsuccessful before other dealerships were alerted.

A police check of the woman's finances found she never held more than $250 in her bank account.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour coffs harbour car dealership court police tamworth

Coffs Coast Advocate
'Bold plan' will create thousands of jobs

'Bold plan' will create thousands of jobs

PROPOSAL would lower government spending on welfare, lower unemployment rates and get more people into higher education.

ADVENTURETHON: Clarence Valley Demolish

GRINNERS: The podium of the ultimate distance Forrest Flow mountain bike race during the Adventurethon Demolish.

Action from across the Clarence Valley as the Adventurethon debuted the first ever...

New postcode restrictions for home loans

The Commbank has announced a range of changes to make it tougher for borrowers.

Home loan customers will be forced to come up with fatter deposits

Teen cyber-bullied after head-on collision on Bruce Highway

Stock Image.

High School student crashes into car with infant after 'micro sleep'

Local Partners