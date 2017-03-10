COURT: Townsend thief was confronted by victims

A TOWNSEND man who was confronted on a Maclean street by a couple he stole from has been sentenced to an 18 month jail term.

Dennis Pearce appeared in the Grafton District Court yesterday, charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

Between 7.30-11.30pm on September 30, 2016, Pearce climbed through the bedroom window of a Townsend home and stole a large assortment of female jewellery, while a teenage boy allegedly acted as a "lookout" below.

Three people were home at the time, and at 11.3pm that night, one of them entered the main bedroom to find the flyscreen removed and jewellery missing.

Home CCTV footage showed two males leaving the house.

According to court documents, Pearce was brought into custody on October 1, after a person told the theft victims they recognised one of the males in the footage, and had recently seen them at Maclean.

In an effort to see if they could identify him themselves, the victims - a couple - went for a drive through Maclean and saw the man they believed to be responsible walking on Argyle St.

When they showed Pearce some CCTV images and asked if he broke into their house, he told them it wasn't him, and was probably his cousin.

The couple said they weren't happy about it and would contact Aboriginal Elders if their property was not returned, to which the 25-year-old replied that he had seen a full container of jewellery at his grandma's house.

When they asked him to wait because the police were on their way, he asked "are you setting me up?"

After a brief attempt to run from officers he was arrested. The missing jewellery was handed in to the Maclean police station in a chip packet the following day.

In court yesterday, Judge Stephen Hanley declined to impose the standard five-year sentence for the charge based on the objective seriousness of the offence.

Instead, Pearce was sentenced to 18 months with a 6 month non-parole period, back-dated.

He will be eligible for release on March 31.