Crime

IN COURT: Two men to face Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, August 26:

 

  • ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS
  • LEON MICHAEL TOWNS

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

