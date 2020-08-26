IN COURT: Two men to face Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, August 26:

ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS

LEON MICHAEL TOWNS

Want to keep up to date with Clarence Valley crime? CLICK HERE then click the 'Follow Clarence Crime' button in the top right corner.

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.