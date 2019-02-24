COURT: Woman fined for abusing police, calling them 'dogs'

A woman paid the price for abusing police officers in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Police abuser fined

ABUSING and obstructing police officers while drunk landed a young Maryborough woman in hot water and cost her $600 this week.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard the ugly scene was sparked when police were called to Fern St on January 29 about a group of youths swearing and yelling.

One of them, Courtney Jade Wilshere, continued to berate officers once they arrived to investigate, repeatedly calling them derogatory names, including "dogs", the court heard.

An officer took her by the arm to put her in the car, and she resisted, saying "don't touch me". Once officers had the 21-year-old in the car, she began banging on and kicking the perspex window and continued insulting police and accusing them of "getting off by putting their hands on a woman".

Representing herself, Wilshere told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she "can't really remember" what she did.

Mr Callaghan said she was looking at a suspended sentence or worse in the future given her history of intoxication, public nuisance and obstruction.

"The penalties are just going to get bigger and bigger."

Drink driving leads to long walk home

AN ARGUMENT with his ex-wife ultimately led to a drink-driving Gympie region man hitch-hiking and walking home for nearly three days.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Mark Stephen McCarthy, 65, caught up with his son for a couple of beers at the pub following the argument and felt "OK" to drive when he got behind the wheel in December.

Police stopped him on the D'Aguilar Highway at Kilcoy when they noticed his car swerving from one side of the road to the other and travelling 60km/h in a 100 zone.

McCarthy's solicitor Elizabeth McAulay said his resulting 0.059 breath test forced him to walk and hitch-hike with his dog the rest of the way home.

Ms McAulay said his driving had been affected by a storm passing through the region.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted McCarthy's offending was on the lower end of the scale and disqualified him from driving for one month, with a $200 fine referred to SPER.

A conviction was not recorded.