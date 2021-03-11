Menu
Crime

IN COURT: X people facing criminal court today

Jarrard Potter
by
11th Mar 2021 6:45 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court and Maclean Local Court today, March 11:

Grafton District Court

  • AARON LESLIE BOYD TORRENS
  • BRENTON PETER HAY
  • GRAEME JOHN LEE
  • ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP

Maclean Local Court

  • Christiaan Joubert
  • Indigo Philip
  • ANGELA JANE ROBERTS
  • ANTHONY NORRIE HICKLING
  • BARRY JOHN FUTTER
  • BRENDALENE CARMEL ANN ROBERTS
  • BRENDAN PAUL OWEN
  • BRODI SKYE TAYLOR
  • CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING
  • DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER
  • DANE FOSTER
  • DARCY WOODWARD
  • JAKE THOMAS GOULD
  • JASON MARTIN MARTIN
  • JASON PEDRO MOHI BARTON
  • MARK-DEAN OESTMANN
  • NOAH SHARROCK
  • PETER TIKOFT
  • ROSS MALCOLM PATRICK
  • SAMUEL JOHN FOSTER
  • SHANDI RUTH CURRIE
  • SHANTELLE MARIE KIRBY
  • STEVIE MICHELLE BAKER
  • TAMARRA OSULLIVAN
  • TRISTAN PETER CHAMBERLAIN
  • TROY WAYNE MUSSEN
  • WILLIAM JOHN VENN
  • ZACK MARTIN
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

clarence crime court list grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

