IN COURT: X people facing criminal court today

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton District Court and Maclean Local Court today, March 11:

Grafton District Court

AARON LESLIE BOYD TORRENS

BRENTON PETER HAY

GRAEME JOHN LEE

ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP

Maclean Local Court

Christiaan Joubert

Indigo Philip

ANGELA JANE ROBERTS

ANTHONY NORRIE HICKLING

BARRY JOHN FUTTER

BRENDALENE CARMEL ANN ROBERTS

BRENDAN PAUL OWEN

BRODI SKYE TAYLOR

CHARLES STANLEY NEWLING

DAMIEN GARRETT VESPER

DANE FOSTER

DARCY WOODWARD

JAKE THOMAS GOULD

JASON MARTIN MARTIN

JASON PEDRO MOHI BARTON

MARK-DEAN OESTMANN

NOAH SHARROCK

PETER TIKOFT

ROSS MALCOLM PATRICK

SAMUEL JOHN FOSTER

SHANDI RUTH CURRIE

SHANTELLE MARIE KIRBY

STEVIE MICHELLE BAKER

TAMARRA OSULLIVAN

TRISTAN PETER CHAMBERLAIN

TROY WAYNE MUSSEN

WILLIAM JOHN VENN

ZACK MARTIN

