A woman took a photo in court of the drug dealer
A woman took a photo in court of the drug dealer "for his mother" and was threatened with jail.
Courtroom photo 'for mum' sparks jail warning

John Weekes
18th Dec 2018 6:10 AM
A PROLIFIC DRUG dealer wasted his chance to go straight during a suspended sentence and as a result was sent to jail.

And as Matthew Robert Lyons was in the dock, one of his supporters nearly joined him in custody after taking a photo of the Fraser Coast man.

Lyons, originally from Maryborough, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including drug trafficking and supply.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Lyons, 26, supplied ecstasy at least 34 times.

Mr Whitbread said Lyons supplied marijuana 124 times.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the weed deals ranged from a single gram to a full ounce (28g).

Mr Whitbread said Lyons operated with a co-offender and both those men were busy during the dealing spree.

The court heard Lyons breached a six-month suspended sentence imposed on August 8, 2017 for earlier drug offending.

As sentencing ended, a supporter of Lyons was admonished for taking a photo and threatened with immediate jail for contempt.

"I require it deleted now or you'll be going out the wooden door,” Justice David Boddice said.

The woman who took the photo apologised.

She said she took the photo of Lyons "so his mother could see”.

Lyons was locked up in November last year, spending 408 days in custody before Monday's sentencing.

Lyons was jailed for five years but is eligible for parole on April 3 next year. -NewsRegional　　

