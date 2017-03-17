Whistles at the ready for new netball season

BACK TO THE COURTS: Bacon Street will be awash with colour this weekend as teams across all ages and grades make their way back onto the court.

NETBALL: This Saturday will finally see the start of our 2017 netball season. We hope all of our players are ready and keen to leap into the competition. Please keep our "no pay, no play" rule in mind regarding fees which will need to be finalised by April 1. Remember to contact your club delegate as soon as possible if you have yet to make arrangements. We're looking forward to seeing everyone back on the court this weekend!

NET SET GO!

Our NetSetGo! program will start April 1 at 11.30am. Suncorp NetSetGo! is Netball Australia's introductory program for netball. It has been developed to provide children aged 5-7 with the best possible introduction to netball. If you're interested in registering your child for this course, please come to our courts tomorrow at 11.30am and we will happily help you make the arrangements.

Net Ed Weekend

Coaches attended the Net Ed coaching clinic last weekend to learn from Pate Cooper, the highly qualified coach of the NSW under-19 team. We hope that everyone who participated took something positive away from the clinic that will help them better their coaching skills in the seasons to come. We would also like to thank our wonderful volunteer players and participating coaches who took the time out of their Saturday and helped to make the clinic an even greater success. Umpires also attended the Net Ed umpiring course hosted by Stewart Ting. The clinic was extremely successful, allowing participants to hone their skills and learn new outlooks that will aid in improving their umpiring in the future.

Rep news

Our U17 representative team played in their first home carnival of the season last Sunday. Carnivals are a great tool for coaches to test their team combinations and make adjustments to help strengthen players, and this past weekend was no exception. The coach and players continue to work hard to make our team as strong as possible, always striving for improvement. A huge thank you goes out to Annette Lloyd and Gwilym Samuel for giving up their Sunday to help with the barbecue.

As a reminder to competition teams who use our courts for training sessions, please note that courts 1 to 6 are booked for use by our representative teams on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 4.30-6.30pm. Please take this factor into consideration when you are planning future training sessions.

Information Session for Coaches for the 2017 season

This session hosted on Saturday, March 25 will mainly be aimed at beginner coaches, but all coaches are welcome to attend. At this session, coaches will be given a folder containing useful and relevant information for the season. Coaches of junior teams will also be given some certificates to hand out to players during the season, as well as stickers to hand out at the beginning of the season.

The session will include:

How to get the season off to a good start

Planning training sessions

Websites / apps available to assist with coaching

Useful online coaching courses

If you are unable to make the session, but would still like a folder and the certificates/stickers, come and see Kylie Rainbow (Coaching Co-ordinator) at control during the day on the March 25.

To keep up to date with everything netball related, please join our Facebook page (Grafton Netball Association) or head to the website: http://graftonna.nsw.netball.com.au/